Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Lowered to Neutral at HC Wainwright

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) was downgraded by HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SPPI. StockNews.com upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.44.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SPPI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.85. 1,578,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,994,387. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.59.

Insider Activity

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 69,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $37,470.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,008,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,331.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 37,009 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $28,496.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,839,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,522.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 69,389 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $37,470.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,008,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,331.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,412 shares of company stock worth $116,980 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5,314.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 249,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 253,919 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 17,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 324,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,066,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $255,000. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of a pipeline of novel and targeted oncology therapies. Its product pipeline includes: Eflapegrastim, Poziotinib, and IGN002. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

