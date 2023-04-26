Spell Token One Day Volume Tops $8.19 Million (SPELL)

Spell Token (SPELL) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 26th. During the last seven days, Spell Token has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spell Token has a total market capitalization of $74.34 million and $8.19 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spell Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Spell Token Profile

Spell Token launched on May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 196,008,739,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,405,628,969 tokens. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Spell Token is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Spell Token’s official website is abracadabra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.

With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

Buying and Selling Spell Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spell Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spell Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

