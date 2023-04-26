Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.75

Shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.75 and traded as low as $1.63. Spero Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 247,710 shares changing hands.

SPRO has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.

Spero Therapeutics Stock Up 2.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $90.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Spero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SPRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $47.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 89.77% and a negative net margin of 86.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 9.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 35,724 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,373,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after buying an additional 22,550 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $949,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments involving bacterial infections, including multi-drug resistant bacterial infections, and rare diseases Its pipeline product candidates include Tebipenem HBr, SPR720, and SPR206.

