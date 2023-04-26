Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Sold by Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. reduced its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHYS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,120,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,756 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 295.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,599,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,475,000 after buying an additional 1,194,906 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 206.9% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 1,275,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after buying an additional 859,771 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 14.6% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,720,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,417,000 after buying an additional 601,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $6,806,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,844. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.23.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

