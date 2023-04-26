SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.62-0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $128-128.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.54 million. SPS Commerce also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.67-2.70 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $156.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.65. The company had a trading volume of 135,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,084. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.95 and a beta of 0.78. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $96.41 and a 52 week high of $157.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.67 and its 200 day moving average is $137.23.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $122.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.67 million. On average, research analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 5,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $806,759.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,924,378.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO James J. Frome sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $805,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,318 shares in the company, valued at $7,966,821.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 5,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $806,759.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,924,378.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,896 shares of company stock valued at $19,541,495 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 14.0% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

