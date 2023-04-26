Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

STAN has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.24) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Standard Chartered to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.49) to GBX 970 ($12.11) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.49) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 925 ($11.55).

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Standard Chartered Stock Up 3.0 %

LON:STAN traded up GBX 18.80 ($0.23) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 639.40 ($7.99). 4,025,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,431,972. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of GBX 478.60 ($5.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 799.40 ($9.98). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 681.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 641.43. The stock has a market cap of £18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 926.67, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Transactions at Standard Chartered

About Standard Chartered

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 783 ($9.78), for a total value of £103,911.93 ($129,776.36). In other news, insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 783 ($9.78), for a total value of £103,911.93 ($129,776.36). Also, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 17,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 658 ($8.22), for a total value of £114,011.66 ($142,389.98). Insiders have sold a total of 54,239 shares of company stock valued at $38,364,700 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.