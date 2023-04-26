Standpoint Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 405,500 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Standpoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 405,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,332,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 9.2% of Standpoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Standpoint Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.74. 1,394,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,518. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.97 and a 200 day moving average of $51.35. The firm has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $55.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.