Status (SNT) Trading Down 1.1% This Week

Status (SNT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Over the last seven days, Status has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0272 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market cap of $104.69 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007679 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00027263 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019295 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00018278 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,195.36 or 1.00005200 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,852,233,951 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,852,233,951.4100976 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.0270756 USD and is up 3.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $1,724,509.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars.

