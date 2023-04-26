Stelrad Group PLC (LON:SRAD) Announces Dividend of GBX 4.72

Stelrad Group PLC (LON:SRAD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.72 ($0.06) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Stelrad Group’s previous dividend of $2.92. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Stelrad Group Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of LON:SRAD opened at GBX 123 ($1.54) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 123.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 124.37. Stelrad Group has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 215 ($2.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £156.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,900.00.

Stelrad Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stelrad Group PLC manufactures and distributes radiators in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Turkey, and internationally. It provides steel panel radiators, low surface temperature radiators, towel warmers, decorative steel tubular radiators, and other steel column radiators under the Stelrad, Henrad, Termo Teknik, and Hudevad brands.

