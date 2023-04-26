Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.23), Briefing.com reports. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $651.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Stepan Stock Performance

Shares of SCL opened at $90.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.73 and a 200-day moving average of $104.78. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.84. Stepan has a one year low of $88.20 and a one year high of $116.72.

Stepan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 4,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $434,355.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 228,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,984,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Stepan news, VP Richard Finn Stepan sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $50,323.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 188,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,785,529.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 4,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $434,355.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 228,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,984,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock worth $500,964 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 3.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Stepan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stepan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stepan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

