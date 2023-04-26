Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Sonder Put Options (NASDAQ:SOND)

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 4,182 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,635% compared to the average volume of 241 put options.

In other Sonder news, CEO Francis Davidson purchased 29,279 shares of Sonder stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $31,328.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,444,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,685,699.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 75,188 shares of company stock valued at $81,238 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Sonder during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sonder in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonder in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Sonder by 189.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonder in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Sonder stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.42. 567,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,920. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.34. Sonder has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $4.74.

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $134.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. Sonder had a negative net margin of 32.56% and a negative return on equity of 233.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sonder will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SOND shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2.75 price objective on shares of Sonder in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sonder from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

