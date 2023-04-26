StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BRG opened at $26.60 on Friday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $27.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.49 million and a P/E ratio of -23.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.65.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG)
- United Parcel Service Delivers A Warning To The Market
- Pulte Homes Is Hosting The Better, More Profitable Open House
- Virios Therapeutics Up 75% on Fibromyalgia Phase 3 Proposal
- A Top Is In For McDonald’s Corporation Stock
- Strong Demand Makes Cleveland-Cliffs an Undervalued Mid-Cap
Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.