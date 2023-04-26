StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.29. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $2.91.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $9.12 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 40,949 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, True Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its products include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, Sancuso, Boxaban, Vasculan. Dyscorban, and RediTrex.

