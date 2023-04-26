StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Pro-Dex Price Performance
Pro-Dex stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Pro-Dex has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $21.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.06.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 16.12%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pro-Dex
About Pro-Dex
Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.
