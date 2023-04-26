StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Pro-Dex has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $21.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.06.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 16.12%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

