StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sotherly Hotels from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

SOHO opened at $1.89 on Friday. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $36.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sotherly Hotels

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

In other news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the business of acquisition, renovation, upbranding, and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

Further Reading

