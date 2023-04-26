StockNews.com Begins Coverage on XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XBiotech Price Performance

XBiotech stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.22. XBiotech has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.56.

Institutional Trading of XBiotech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in XBiotech by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in XBiotech by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in XBiotech by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in XBiotech by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in XBiotech by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 258,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

About XBiotech

XBiotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. Its product pipeline includes oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

