StockNews.com Downgrades Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) to Hold

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ADM. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.90.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.03. 3,396,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,196,933. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $70.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.