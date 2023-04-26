StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Azure Power Global from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th.
Azure Power Global stock opened at $2.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04. Azure Power Global has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $16.20.
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
