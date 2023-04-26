StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Inuvo Stock Down 6.4 %
INUV opened at $0.29 on Monday. Inuvo has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.59. The company has a market cap of $35.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.14.
Inuvo Company Profile
