StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Xinyuan Real Estate Price Performance
NYSE XIN opened at $3.08 on Friday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $11.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.51.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xinyuan Real Estate
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 478,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.90% of Xinyuan Real Estate at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile
Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henan Province, Shandong Province, Jiangsu Province, Sichuan Province, Beijing, Hainan Province, Hunan Province, Shaanxi Province, Shanghai, Tianjin, Xinjiang, Zhuhai, and United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xinyuan Real Estate (XIN)
- United Parcel Service Delivers A Warning To The Market
- Pulte Homes Is Hosting The Better, More Profitable Open House
- Virios Therapeutics Up 75% on Fibromyalgia Phase 3 Proposal
- A Top Is In For McDonald’s Corporation Stock
- Strong Demand Makes Cleveland-Cliffs an Undervalued Mid-Cap
Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.