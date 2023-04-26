StockNews.com Lowers Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) to Sell

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.56.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:EXR traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,957. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $139.97 and a 12-month high of $216.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,100.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,100.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,440 shares of company stock worth $2,172,313. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 271.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 262.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

See Also

