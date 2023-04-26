StockNews.com Lowers Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) to Sell

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.56.
Extra Space Storage Stock Performance
NYSE:EXR traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,957. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $139.97 and a 12-month high of $216.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.54.
Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage
In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,100.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,100.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,440 shares of company stock worth $2,172,313. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 271.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 262.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Extra Space Storage Company Profile
Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.
