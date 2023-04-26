StockNews.com Upgrades Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) to Sell

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Price Performance

GLDD traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 339,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,820. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.33. The company has a market cap of $351.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $15.40.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $146.66 million during the quarter. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 6.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLDD. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 92.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 20,790.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 229.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 88.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.