StockNews.com Upgrades Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) to Sell

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Price Performance
GLDD traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 339,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,820. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.33. The company has a market cap of $351.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $15.40.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $146.66 million during the quarter. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 6.94%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
