Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report released on Tuesday, April 25th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Stronghold Digital Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

SDIG has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.96.

Stronghold Digital Mining Trading Up 11.6 %

SDIG opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $4.18.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.65. Stronghold Digital Mining had a negative net margin of 84.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stronghold Digital Mining

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Stronghold Digital Mining by 21.1% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 45,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Stronghold Digital Mining by 682.9% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 156,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 136,578 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 28,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stronghold Digital Mining

In other Stronghold Digital Mining news, CEO Gregory A. Beard purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,986,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,507. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

(Get Rating)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.