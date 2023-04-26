Substratum (SUB) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Substratum has a total market cap of $140,534.53 and $0.10 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Substratum has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007737 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00027359 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019489 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00018375 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,884.70 or 0.99925409 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

