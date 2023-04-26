Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Begins Coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Investment analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.70.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ALNY opened at $202.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 0.49. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $117.58 and a 12 month high of $242.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.92.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $335.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 109.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.16) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $3,614,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $3,614,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,247 shares of company stock worth $4,727,967 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5,486.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,593,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,321,309,000 after acquiring an additional 16,296,223 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $240,703,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $103,909,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,074,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $968,221,000 after acquiring an additional 353,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 606.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,005,000 after acquiring an additional 262,893 shares in the last quarter.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.