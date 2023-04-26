Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.16

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.16 and last traded at $6.17, with a volume of 617562 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INN. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Hotel Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

In other news, Director Hope S. Taitz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $34,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,965 shares in the company, valued at $447,608.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jonathan P. Stanner purchased 21,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $150,903.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,217,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,402,164.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hope S. Taitz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $34,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,608.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Summit Hotel Properties

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 0.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 309,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 177,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Hotel Properties

(Get Rating)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.