Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Purchased by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 186.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 64,546 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 802,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,462,000 after acquiring an additional 131,579 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 101,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.64.

In other news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,974 shares in the company, valued at $280,235.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOVA stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.33. 3,005,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,098,927. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.41.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $195.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.09 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a negative net margin of 27.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

