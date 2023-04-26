Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Shares Down 8.4%

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) were down 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$9.95 and last traded at C$9.96. Approximately 657,931 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 561,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on SPB shares. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Superior Plus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.25.

Superior Plus Trading Down 8.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.62. The stock has a market cap of C$2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

Superior Plus ( TSE:SPB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.06 billion. Superior Plus had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.6697474 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -124.14%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

