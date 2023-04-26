Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $7,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,625,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,932,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,290,000 after buying an additional 475,293 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,777.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 468,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,151,000 after buying an additional 443,845 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,184,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,572,000 after buying an additional 356,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 482.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 425,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,306,000 after buying an additional 352,677 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.69 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.26 and a 12 month high of $59.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

