Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $13,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Linde by 92.3% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Price Performance

LIN stock opened at $367.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $369.65. The firm has a market cap of $180.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.35.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. HSBC upped their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.67.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

See Also

