Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 20,232.4% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,503 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,841,000. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,811,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,034,850,000 after purchasing an additional 422,828 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYK opened at $299.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.85. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $306.56.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Stryker from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Stryker to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Stryker from $281.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.33.

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 347,303 shares of company stock worth $95,218,362. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

