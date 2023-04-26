Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,317 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 0.9% of Synovus Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $79,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $296.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

