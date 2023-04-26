Synovus Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT opened at $188.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.30. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $163.55 and a 1 year high of $209.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

