Synovus Financial Corp Has $11.37 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $11,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 14,357.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,401,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,045,000 after buying an additional 2,384,859 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,395,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,934 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 264.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,619,000 after buying an additional 1,182,046 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 35.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,892,000 after buying an additional 1,163,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after buying an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $125.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.20 billion, a PE ratio of 63.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 335.03%.

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

