Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 7,161 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,046.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,135,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052,206 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 510.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,452,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,284 shares during the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,542,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 476.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,802,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,471,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLT stock opened at $106.96 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.85 and a 1-year high of $123.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.01.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

