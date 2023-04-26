Synovus Financial Corp Sells 369 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.73.

Shares of CTAS opened at $447.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $445.41 and a 200-day moving average of $440.55. The company has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $470.23.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

