Synovus Financial Corp Trims Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,054,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,185,126,000 after buying an additional 149,219 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Ecolab by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,747,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,746,000 after buying an additional 157,091 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,784,000 after acquiring an additional 32,366 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,930,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,188,000 after acquiring an additional 102,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in Ecolab by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,496,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $363,393,000 after acquiring an additional 356,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL opened at $164.30 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $178.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.10.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

