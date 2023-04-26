Synovus Financial Corp Trims Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 88.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409,294 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $9,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $199.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.32 and its 200 day moving average is $186.53. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $165.89 and a twelve month high of $218.61.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

