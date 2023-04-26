T-Mobile US (TMUS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect T-Mobile US to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $148.00 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $120.90 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The company has a market cap of $180.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.85, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at $42,219,156.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,178 shares of company stock worth $17,045,140. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after purchasing an additional 180,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after acquiring an additional 77,518 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.68.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Stories

