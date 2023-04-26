Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TSE:TBL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.73 and last traded at C$2.72. Approximately 29,488 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 22,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.71.

Taiga Building Products Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$286.65 million, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.82.

Get Taiga Building Products alerts:

Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$400.81 million during the quarter. Taiga Building Products had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 28.12%.

Taiga Building Products Company Profile

Taiga Building Products Ltd. operates as a wholesale distributor of building products in Canada and the United States. It offers composite decking products, railings, and accessories; engineered wood products; laminate and vinyl floorings; insulation products; dimension lumber products; moldings; panels, such as plywood, oriented strand boards, and particleboards; polyethylene sheeting products; and preserved wood products, including fencing, landscape timbers, plywoods, preserved wood foundation, and pre-stained products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taiga Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiga Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.