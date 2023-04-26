Tangible Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $101.77 Million (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Tangible token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.13 or 0.00011042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tangible has a total market cap of $101.77 million and approximately $2,813.24 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tangible has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Tangible

Tangible was first traded on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 3.1247896 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $3,561.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tangible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tangible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

