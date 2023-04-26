Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,234 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 122,068.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,982 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Target by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,213,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,719,000 after purchasing an additional 852,361 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Target by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,044,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $154,954,000 after purchasing an additional 660,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Target by 184.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 993,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $147,367,000 after purchasing an additional 643,746 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $158.26. 322,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,106,257. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $238.59. The company has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.24%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

