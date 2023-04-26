Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Holdings Raised by Bruni J V & Co. Co.

Bruni J V & Co. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,075,945 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Taylor Morrison Home makes up approximately 4.6% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned 0.99% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $32,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 47.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 213.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

Shares of TMHC traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.42. 319,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 5.59. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $40.53. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.50.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 99,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $3,403,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,107,215.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 99,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $3,403,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,107,215.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 384,167 shares of company stock worth $14,042,050 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

