TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07, RTT News reports. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity updated its Q3 guidance to approx $1.65 EPS.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 3.2 %

TEL opened at $124.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $138.24.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TE Connectivity

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in TE Connectivity by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,265 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.