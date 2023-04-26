TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07, RTT News reports. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity updated its Q3 guidance to approx $1.65 EPS.
TE Connectivity Stock Down 3.2 %
TEL opened at $124.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $138.24.
TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.05%.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in TE Connectivity by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,265 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TE Connectivity Company Profile
TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.
