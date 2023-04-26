Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Teck Resources has increased its dividend payment by an average of 82.3% annually over the last three years. Teck Resources has a payout ratio of 8.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Teck Resources to earn $4.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.

Teck Resources stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.95. The stock had a trading volume of 11,707,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,987,536. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 5,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TECK shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. B. Riley upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$72.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.81.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

