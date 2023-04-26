Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($1.70)-($1.25) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($1.31). The company issued revenue guidance of $2.575-2.675 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.61 billion. Teladoc Health also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.55)-($0.45) EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on TDOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Securities raised Teladoc Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.35.

Teladoc Health Stock Down 2.8 %

TDOC traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.77. 5,688,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,161,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.81. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.08. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $59.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $637.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.71 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 567.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $30,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,525.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $47,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,766.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $30,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,525.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,135. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 18.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 10.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

