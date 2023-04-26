Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55-$0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $625-$685 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $624.60 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered shares of Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Teradyne from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.00.

NASDAQ:TER traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,253,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,870. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.14 and its 200-day moving average is $99.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.56.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Teradyne by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Teradyne by 2,285.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

