Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13, RTT News reports. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Teradyne updated its Q2 guidance to $0.55-$0.74 EPS.

Teradyne Trading Down 1.1 %

Teradyne stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,253,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,870. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.56. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TER. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 2,285.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Teradyne by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Northland Securities upped their price target on Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

