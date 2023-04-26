Ternium (NYSE:TX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.93, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share.

Ternium Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE TX opened at $41.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.52. Ternium has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $47.85.

Ternium Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ternium

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TX. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ternium in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Ternium in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Ternium in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on Ternium from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

About Ternium

Ternium SA engages in the production of flat steel. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment includes the sales of steel products. The Mining segment involves in the sales of mining products, mainly iron ore and pellets. The company was founded in September 1961 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Featured Stories

