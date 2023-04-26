TerraClassicUSD Trading Down 8.9% Over Last 7 Days (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 26th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $189.25 million and $28.25 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00060542 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00038271 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00018649 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000252 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006648 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001177 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,801,221,331 coins and its circulating supply is 9,797,977,251 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

